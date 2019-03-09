Track and Field Preview: Teams look for good results with share of talent

The Burbank High and Burroughs track and field teams have had athletes enjoy league success with some advancing to state competition the past few years.
Providence, which has joined a new league this season, looks to follow suit with a crop of promising athletes, one of whom advanced to the state meet in cross-country last fall, a first in program history.
Here is a closer look at the teams.
BURBANK
The Bulldogs have a new coach in David Card, who takes over for longtime coach Darin Wolf.
The boys’ team is coming off a 2018 campaign in which it captured the Pacific League championship for the second time in the last three seasons.
“The boys are relying on young talent to support the returning varsity athletes to repeat as Pacific League champions,” Card said.
The Bulldogs have a returning league champion in junior James Smyth, who captured the discus crown with a throw of 143 feet, 6 inches.
Senior Zion Chavez will return as a top pole vaulter and jumper and will be supported by sophomores Dylan Brandon and Marcus Halm. Brandon will also help in the sprints and will be a top hurdler.
The sprints will be led by junior Bryan David, who will be supported by juniors Cole Le’au and Ian Miller, sophomore Kendall Fauntleroy and freshman Jake Sapyta.
Behind Halm in the hurdles are junior Nicholas Slaughter and sophomore Adrian Diaz-Infante.
Helping Smyth in the throwing events will be junior Robbie Cranston and senior Ethan Sicoff. The distance crew will be led by senior Jahir Olvera and juniors Victor Goli and Dayne Ellis, while sophomore Andres Leon will also make an impact.
“The girls may now be poised to achieve a Pacific League title of their own. The team is well balanced between seasoned veterans and talented underclassmen,” Card said.
The team’s lone returning league champion is sophomore Tamryn Betts, who won the girls' high jump with a mark of 5 feet.
The sprint events are led by senior Breanna David and sophomore Stephana Powell, while junior Gabi Fontanez and sophomore Hannah Camacho will also be consistent scorers.
Sophomores Jayla Flowers and Betts will assist in the sprints, but also excel in the jumps. Senior Alisa Petrosyan and junior Amira Ottosson return in the hurdles, but will be supported by two talented freshmen in Paige Cizek and Emma Cusumano. Andrea Castresana will also help in the jumps and is one of the league’s best in the pole vault.
The throwing group will be led by juniors Tiffany Safar and Kim Ramirez.
Coming off a league title in cross-country, the Bulldogs should have a strong distance and middle-distance contingent, led by junior Sol Fernandez, seniors Shalom Mejia and Jamie Levin and sophomores Mckynzee Kelley and Elin Markarian.
BURROUGHS
The Indians have a new coach in Le’Von Davis, who takes over for longtime coach John Peebles.
“We have a smaller coaching [staff], and one of our smallest teams in recent history,” Davis said. “Consistent hard work is the key for our team and individual success”
Last season, Indians boys’ runner Jagdeep Chahal won two league championships (1,600 and 3,200) and advanced to the state meet. Chahal has since graduated.
On the girls’ side, sophomore Jordan Guzman is back in the distances, and looking to have a solid year in both the 1,600 and 3,200. Senior. Lakely Nealis was sub-2:30 in the 800 last year.
Seniors Jada Reese and Valerie Reveles, along with sophomore Elizabeth Surratt, return to pace the sprint group, which should be bolstered by newcomers.
Senior Priscilla Murillo is the top returning thrower and will be joined by Alyssa Lebarron.
For the Indians boys, Eli Gault-Crabb looks to continue the program’s pole vault tradition, as the sophomore vaulted 13-1 in winter competition.
Senior Raymond Berrellez and sophomore Jimmy Nealis will lead the distance group, but others could also emerge, while sophomore Caleb Black is an athlete to watch in the 400 and sophomore Ryan Thomas is a top horizontal jumper.
“We have some talented youngsters who should emerge,” Davis said.
PROVIDENCE
Providence makes the jump from the Liberty League to the Prep League.
“We have a very, very good group of boys’ and girls’ athlete this season,” Providence coach Mohamed Haddada said. “On the boys’ side, we were missing some athletes who also were playing basketball, so it will take them some time to get back into it.
“They are looking much better than they were at this time last year and that’s all I can ask for every year.”
The Pioneers’ most prominent athlete looks to be senior Nick Montijo, a transfer from now-defunct Bellarmine-Jefferson High.
During the cross-country season, Montijo made history by advancing to the CIF State Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno, where he placed 34th in Division V in 16:55.
“Nick is really the wow factor for us,” Haddada said. “He can do anything from the 400 and up.”
Also on the boys’ side, junior Bryce Whitaker, fresh from helping the boys’ basketball team to an historic campaign, will be looked to contribute in the jumps. Another top athlete is Kieran Gehan in the hurdles.
For the girls’ team, junior Nadia Singleton, a transfer from Texas, will be looked upon to lead in the sprints and relays, while sophomore Gabriella Florian will compete in the hurdles and sophomore Nicole Rochart will take part in the throwing events.
“I think our teams know about the Prep League,” Haddada said. “They have seen all the teams that Providence has competed against throughout the year in other sports, so they already have an eye on them and they know what to expect.
“I’m hoping they will be ready for the league. We have a lot of invitationals to get them ready for that.”