Stan Williams dice que se ha sobrepuesto a la derrota de 1962, pero cree los Dodgers nunca lo perdonaron

Former Dodger starting pitcher Stan Williams sits next to a wall of photos in his Lakewood garage depicting himself, along with former teammates primarily from the Dodgers and Yankees August 24, 2018. Stan Williams was a pitcher who spent 14 years in the big leagues, mostly with two high-profile teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees. He broke into the majors with the Dodgers, in the same rotation with Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, and Johnny Podres. (Mark Boster / For the Times)