Library at Burroughs High named after longtime teacher

The library at John Burroughs High School was dedicated on Saturday to longtime teacher Steve Campbell, who was hired by the local school district in 1965.
He began teaching at what was then Jordan Junior High, where he taught for 25 years, most of that time teaching English, Spanish and journalism.
Under his guidance, the school newspaper, the STAR, was the top-rated junior high newspaper in the country, earning All-American honors from the National Scholastic Press Assn., the Gallup Award from Quill and Scroll, and Medalist from Columbia University, according to school officials.
When Burbank Unified was reconfigured, which eliminated the junior high and made it a middle school, Campbell transferred to Burroughs High, where he taught ninth-grade English for the rest of his career.
He retired in June 2006, after 41 years of teaching in Burbank. Now, he and his husband, who he has been with for 37 years, travel extensively.
"After a lifetime of only being able to travel during the summer months, what a pleasure it is to be able to go where we want when we want," Campbell said in a statement.