Meet your 2017 Burbank City Council candidates

Throughout January, the Burbank Leader will publish two profiles of City Council candidates each week.

Eight candidates will vie for three open seats on the City Council during a primary election on Feb. 28.

Three of the candidates are incumbents, and five are challengers.

If a candidate receives 50% plus one of the votes, they automatically win a seat. If no one gets 50% plus one, the top four vote-getters will move on to the municipal election on April 11.