Meet your 2017 Burbank City Council candidates
Throughout January, the Burbank Leader will publish two profiles of City Council candidates each week.
Eight candidates will vie for three open seats on the City Council during a primary election on Feb. 28.
Three of the candidates are incumbents, and five are challengers.
If a candidate receives 50% plus one of the votes, they automatically win a seat. If no one gets 50% plus one, the top four vote-getters will move on to the municipal election on April 11.
-
Photo Gallery: Locals turn out to vote at City Hall in Burbank
Residents cast their ballots at City Hall in Burbank on Tuesday, June 7, 2016.
-
City Council candidate, a Burbank native, wants to put the focus on improvement, not growth
Richard Carr, a Burbank native, is running for City Council for the first time.
-
City Council candidate wants to focus on rent control and affordable housing
Konstantine Anthony knows what it is like to be homeless and sleep on a friend's couch or in his car. For that reason, the first-time candidate for Burbank City Council wants to make sure that others in the city do not have to endure what he went through. Though the 35-year-old Burbank resident...
-
Trio of incumbents are joined by five challengers in race for Burbank City Council seats
Primary election slated for Feb. 28 to feature three incumbents, five challengers.