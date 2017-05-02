Burbank swears in newly and reelected city officials

There was plenty of applause and laughter at Burbank City Hall Monday morning, mixed in with a few tears.

The first day of May meant it was time for newly elected and reelected officials to be sworn into office — and for those who didn’t win the vote during the city’s general election in April to leave their posts.

The council chamber was packed with people who were looking forward to seeing council members Jess Talamantes and Bob Frutos as well as two-time candidate Sharon Springer be sworn in to serve Burbank for the next four years.

Several of those in the gallery were also there to offer best wishes to David Gordon, who was on the City Council for 11 years but lost to Springer in the election.

Talamantes, who was mayor during the 2016-17 term year, recounted his time in the top post and expressed his appreciation for all those who supported him. However, he ended his farewell speech with some sobering news, specifically about the budget deficit the city is facing over the next five years.

“Over the next five years, revenue is forecast to increase an average of 3%, while expenditures are expected to average a 4.2% growth,” he said. “So as you can see, the new council will be faced with some difficult decisions.”

Talamantes added that he is confident that he and his colleagues, with help from the community, can find a solution to Burbank’s financial woes.

Succeeding Talamantes as mayor is Will Rogers, who served as vice mayor the past year. Rogers, a former columnist for the Burbank Leader, is known for making jokes during council meetings, and it didn’t take him long after assuming his new role to have the audience laughing.

“We face an enormous deficit, hundreds of millions of dollars in deferred maintenance for capital improvements,” Rogers said. “So let me just say, ‘Thanks.’”

Councilwoman Emily Gabel-Luddy was chosen to be vice mayor this year. She last held the position in 2012.

Springer told the audience that she will be accessible to residents during her term.

“I will get up every day, and I’ll do my best. And I want to do the right thing for Burbank,” she said. “And if you feel that I’m not, then just let me know. I want to hear your suggestions. I want to do what’s right for all of us.”

Steve Frintner and Charlene Tabet were sworn in on the Burbank Unified school board.

Longtime school board member Larry Applebaum, who lost in the election, attended the swearing-in ceremony, where city and school officials acknowledged him for his 12 years on the board.

Applebaum was perhaps the strongest proponent for getting voters to pass the $110-million Measure S bond in 2013.

The bond has since paid for extensive upgrades to local schools in areas ranging from technology improvements to new classroom construction and air conditioning installations in auditoriums that had gone without cooling for decades.

Talamantes said he appreciated Applebaum for his role in pushing for Measure S.

Meanwhile, Applebaum said: “I’ve had a good run,” adding that Frintner now “becomes part of the family.”

Frintner said he was “humbled and honored to have the opportunity to do this job.”

Gordon became emotional during his farewell speech, holding back tears as he thanked his wife for her support during his years on the City Council and during the recent election.

“She was both my inspiration and my anchor,” he said. “If there was any sanity to be had in this election process, she provided it. If there was any wisdom to derive my service from the council, she embodied it.”

However, the outgoing councilman did not hold any punches on his way out. Gordon recounted the year he was mayor, calling out Gabel-Luddy for being the lone council member who did not support his appointment.

He then talked about a charter amendment that was approved in 2007 that allows the City Council to fill a vacancy by appointing a replacement council member.

“So much for another Gordon ever being elected,” Gordon said.

Before stepping down from the dais, Gordon advised Springer to ask city staff tough questions and asked residents to be vigilant and continue watching the City Council’s actions.

“Unlike Gen. [Douglas] MacArthur, I do not intend to just fade away, but I won’t be up here each week standing watch anymore,” Gordon said. “Like Gen. MacArthur, though, I cannot say just when I shall return. In the meantime, I intend to keep a close eye on what’s going on from a distance as I begin my vacation from the council.”

