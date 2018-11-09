Burbank demonstrators call on protecting Mueller probe from Trump

Several signs at the protest in Burbank called on Whitaker to step down, while others stated "No One Is Above the Law" and "Schiff Has Subpoena Power," referencing Rep. Adam Schiff’s upcoming role as chair of the House Intelligence Committee since Democrats regained control of the House during the midterm election. The protest was punctuated by frequent honks of support and raised fists from passing motorists and alternating chants from the crowd of “This Is What Democracy Looks Like” and “Lock Him Up,” referring to the president.