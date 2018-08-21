Passenger count continues to climb at Hollywood Burbank Airport

The number of passengers traveling through Hollywood Burbank Airport increased by almost 10.2% in June compared to the same month last year, continuing the airfield’s rise in passengers every month so far this year.
There were 450,025 passengers reported this past June, compared to 408,477 in June 2017, according to a report released to the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority on Monday.
The passenger count for the first six months of the year is up roughly 13% compared to the same time period last year, coming in at about 2.5 million and 2.2 million, respectively.
Looking at individual airlines, American reported the largest increase in a month-to-month passenger comparison, increasing by 27.8% this past June compared to the year before, while Alaska Airlines saw a 20.9% hike.
United Airlines reported a 10.5% rise in passengers in June compared to the same month in 2017, and Southwest Airlines, Hollywood Burbank’s largest carrier, saw an 8.3% increase.
Meanwhile, there were modest gains for Delta and JetBlue, with 5.2% and 3.4% boosts, respectively.
Other airports in the region saw additional passengers too, with Ontario International Airport reporting a 14.3% jump, the largest for this past month, compared to the year before.
Long Beach Airport reported a 12% increase in June, John Wayne Airport saw a 5.4% hike and there was a 3.7% uptick in passengers at Los Angeles International Airport.
Hollywood Burbank Airport generated roughly $1.7 million from its parking lots, parking structure and valet service in June, up from about $1.6 million the same month last year.
From transportation-network companies, such as Uber and Lyft, the airport collected $244,377, an increase from $182,265 in June 2017.