Year in Review: Media City had a busy 2016

Changes at Hollywood Burbank Airport

A lot has happened, and many things are in the works, at Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Since 1978, the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority has been trying to replace the 14-gate terminal, which was originally built in 1930. After years of litigation, pushback from residents and persistence, 2016 saw a shift for airport officials.

In the Nov. 8 election, Burbank residents approved Measure B, allowing the airport authority to construct a 355,000-square-foot, 14-gate terminal on a plot of land at the airfield known as the B-6 parcel in the northeast quadrant of the airfield. Once the construction on the new facility is completed, the other terminal will be demolished.

On election night, 29,587 voters, or 69.7% of those who voted, supported Measure B and gave the airport authority the green light to move forward with its terminal project.

Burbank's airport saw a few more changes during the year, such as getting a new name. In 2003, the airport authority legally changed and marketed the facility as Bob Hope Airport as a tribute to iconic comedian Bob Hope.

Officials were looking to attract more travelers east of the Colorado Rockies and decided that a new name was needed.

Working with South Pasadena branding firm Anyone Collective, the airport authority selected Hollywood Burbank Airport as the new brand name. However, the airport will legally remain Bob Hope Airport.

Along with a new moniker, Anyone Collective helped create a new logo for the airport, which is a two-toned chevron with an image of an airplane in the middle.

With or without the new name and logo, the airport has already seen a bump in passengers this year.

The airfield had a rough start at the beginning of 2016, but the number of passengers grew each month from May through October compared to last year. Also, the tallies were higher, in most cases, than airport officials had projected.

Walmart opens at the Empire Center

The Walmart Supercenter in the Burbank Empire Center finally opened its doors to the public after being delayed for several years due to pushback from some residents and litigation.

The 143,000-square-foot remodeled retail facility, which used to be a Great Indoors store, employs about 400 people, many of whom are Burbank residents or live in the surrounding area.

The Burbank Walmart was one of the first stores in Southern California to introduce large black overhead signs with a picture and description of each store section. It also was the first to set up its produce and bakery sections to mimic the feel of a farmer's market.

The store was set to open in 2013, but a lawsuit between three residents and the city made the retail chain pump its brakes. The residents claimed that construction on the store should not start until street improvements are made to address the additional traffic.

After a few years in court, the 2nd District Court of Appeal sided with Walmart, saying that the city should not have stopped the retailer from getting its building permits. However, the city did need to address the traffic in that area, according to the ruling.

In April, the City Council approved a supplemental environmental impact report that stated that traffic improvements did not need to be made currently.

Low police morale impacting department

Current and former officers with the Burbank Police Department expressed low morale and dissatisfaction within the organization, according to police union survey administered earlier this year.

Approximately 75% of the officers who answered the survey felt morale was low, and one officer wrote that working at the department is "depressing." About 60% surveyed indicated they wouldn't recommend working for the organization to their relatives or friends.

Officials with the Burbank Police Officers' Assn. said the survey was meant as a way to identify problems within the department and work with leadership to fix and improve conditions.

Survey respondents offered several suggestions for changes that could be made, including the hiring of more officers, increasing special assignments and work on improving overall leadership.

They also suggested the department should end its use of predictive-policing technology, which utilizes crime reports to predict potential problems areas. Officers are then required to spend 15 minutes in each of three identified areas.

Critics said the system would sometimes come up with obvious areas to patrol, such as the Empire Center, where shoplifting is known to occur, and even the police station, where people come to report crimes.

The department suspended its use of the technology in October after receiving pushback from officers.

Bicycles banned on Mariposa Street Bridge

After several months of arguing and pleading their case with the Burbank City Council, equestrians persuaded members to ban bicycles from the Mariposa Street Bridge, which connects Burbank to Griffith Park.

Many horse-owning residents in Burbank and elsewhere complained that bicyclists were making the bridge unsafe and that bikes easily startle horses, possibly leading to injuries for the rider.

In December 2015, council members approved an ordinance that allowed bicyclists to walk or carry their bikes across the bridge but barred them from riding across it. However, many equestrians did not like the compromise and asked the City Council to outright ban bikes from the 140-foot-long bridge.

In February, the City Council approved the bicycle ban on the bridge, which rubbed one Burbank resident the wrong way.