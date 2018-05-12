Mission Viejo mom works to help foster girls get their lives back on track

Burns busted out six months later and fled to Orange County, where her mother was living, and found solace in heroin and cocaine. Since heroin and cocaine cost money she started hooking on Harbor and Beach boulevards. By age 19 she had a baby girl named Summer. And by 22 that baby was taken away from her and placed in foster care. Burns stayed on the streets. Until one day when two men with a gun raped her and left her for dead on a dark canyon road.