Today's Headlines
High School Football Player of the Week: Tommy Griffin is Corona del Mar royalty
tn-dpt-sp-nb-cdm-tommy-griffin-20191107-1.jpg
Junior Tommy Griffin intercepted two passes, helping the Sea Kings earn the outright Sunset League title with a 48-14 win over Los Alamitos on Nov. 1.
College Roundup: Vanguard women’s basketball loses season opener
Vanguard Logo.jpg
Thursday’s results involving Vanguard University and Golden West College.
High School Roundup: Sage Hill girls’ golf places fourth at SCGA Qualifier, reaches CIF SoCal Regional
The top members of the Sage Hill girls golf team including Ashleigh Park, Mary Shin, Jennifer Cai, a
Thursday’s results involving Sage Hill, Edison, Newport Harbor, Costa Mesa, Marina and Corona del Mar.
Week 11 High School Football Picks
tn-dpt-sp-nb-cdm-los-al-football-10.JPG
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Matt Szabo and Andrew Turner pick Friday’s winners in the first round of the CIF Southern Section football playoffs.
Week 11 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. Santiago
tn-dpt-sp-nb-cdm-edison-football-5.JPG
The top-seeded Sea Kings (10-0) host the Sharks (3-7) in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs at Newport Harbor High on Friday at 7 p.m.
