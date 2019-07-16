Advertisement
Junior Tommy Griffin intercepted two passes, helping the Sea Kings earn the outright Sunset League title with a 48-14 win over Los Alamitos on Nov. 1.
Eli Liechty scores five goals in the No. 2-seeded Sailors’ 11-8 win on Thursday. Newport Harbor will face No. 3 Los Angeles Loyola on Wednesday in the semifinals.
Chase Dodd scores four goals to lead the Oilers to an 11-5 victory over the Lancers in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs on Thursday.
Thursday’s results involving Vanguard University and Golden West College.
Thursday’s results involving Sage Hill, Edison, Newport Harbor, Costa Mesa, Marina and Corona del Mar.
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Matt Szabo and Andrew Turner pick Friday’s winners in the first round of the CIF Southern Section football playoffs.
The top-seeded Sea Kings (10-0) host the Sharks (3-7) in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs at Newport Harbor High on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Chargers (7-3) host the Patriots (7-3) in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs at Huntington Beach High on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Sailors (7-3) open the CIF Southern Section Division 9 playoffs on the road against the Saints (5-5) at Clark Field in Long Beach on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Oilers (2-8) go on the road to take on the undefeated Centurions (10-0) in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m.
The No. 2-seeded Vikings (8-2) host the Hawks (5-5) in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 11 playoffs at Westminster High on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Seahawks (7-3) square off at the top-seeded Lions (10-0) in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 12 playoffs on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s results involving Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, Sage Hill and Costa Mesa.
Wednesday’s results involving UC Irvine, Orange Coast College, Golden West College and Vanguard University.
Seahawks sophomore Elizabeth King becomes the program’s first individual league champion on the girls’ side since Kaylynn Gallo in 2001.
Tyler Harvey scores five goals as the Sea Kings win 14-7 on the road Wednesday, moving on to host Saturday’s CIF Southern Section Division 2 quarterfinal.
Tuesday’s results involving UC Irvine, Golden West College, Orange Coast College and Vanguard University.
Results involving Edison, Costa Mesa, Los Amigos, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Newport Harbor and Estancia.
The Express League champion Lightning carry a seven-game winning streak into Friday’s CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff opener at home against San Jacinto Valley Academy.
Ohio State says Chase Young won’t play Saturday because of a “possible NCAA issue.” “I made a mistake last year by accepting a loan from a family friend,” he tweeted.
If the Chargers are to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, they will need running back Melvin Gordon to continue the success he’s had in the last two games.
Chargers are in a hole with a mountain to climb if they’re going to reach the postseason. So, to get started they’ll travel to Colorado Springs to prepare for a tilt with Chiefs.
Their two-game winning streak ended with a 26-24 loss to Oakland as the Raiders scored the decisive touchdown on an 18-yard run by Josh Jacobs with 62 seconds left.
It’s time to welcome in the fall meeting at Del Mar, also known as the Bing Crosby Season.
The Clippers defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 107-101 to earn coach Doc Rivers’ 900th career victory as an NBA coach.
The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee said Friday that opera legend Placido Domingo said he wouldn’t perform at pre-Olympics cultural events in Japan.
Injuries along the offensive line forced the Chargers to move players around and allowed the Raiders defense to keep pressure on quarterback Philip Rivers.
After Valerie Plame was outed as a covert CIA officer in 2003, a White House aide was convicted, a reporter went to jail, and her career in intelligence ended.
Fees go by different names but can add almost 5% to your tab.
After years of low wages and abuse, Hollywood assistants are in open revolt over their treatment.
A forthcoming book by an author identified as ‘a senior official in the Trump administration’ describes Trump as incompetent and unfit to be president, according to excerpts published by the Washington Post.
The French president’s public criticism of the state of the world’s biggest military alliance was rejected by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
