O.C. Fair concert tickets go on sale Saturday for Happy Together Tour, comedy and country acts

A partial concert lineup for this year's Orange County Fair has been announced, with old favorites like the Happy Together Tour returning.

Comedy and country music also are part of the 2017 Toyota Summer Concert Series at the Pacific Amphitheatre, according to a news release. Tickets for select events go on sale Saturday.

Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will return on the opening day of the fair, July 14. Tickets start at $45.

The Happy Together Tour — featuring the Turtles, Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night), The Association, the Cowsills, the Box Tops and the Archies — will appear July 16. Tickets start at $22.50.

And on July 27, Justin Moore and Tyler Rich will bring country to the stage for their first appearances at the O.C. Fair. Tickets start at $37.50.

Tickets for those shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday via Ticketmaster — ticketmaster.com or (800) 745-3000 — and the OC Fair & Event Center box office, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Concert tickets include fair admission.

The remaining performances and action sports events at the 2017 fair, which will run through Aug. 13, will be announced in coming months. To sign up for presale emails, visit ocfair.com.

For more information, call (714) 708-1500.