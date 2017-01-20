Around Town: Guitars take center stage at OC Fair & Event Center

Looking for a new six-string? Or maybe an old one?

The OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa might be just the place for you this weekend as it hosts the SoCal World Guitar Show on Saturday and Sunday at The Hangar.

The show is a swap meet featuring new, used and rare guitars, banjos, mandolins, violins and amplifiers, plus clothing, books and more.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

General admission is $20; children 11 and younger get in free. Parking is $8.

The OC Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive.

For more information, visit calshows.tv or call (918) 288-2222.

Electronics recycling day Saturday in Fountain Valley

Electronic devices can be dropped off for recycling from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Fountain Valley Recreation Center & Sports Park, 16400 Brookhurst St.

The free public event is sponsored by the Fountain Valley Community Foundation.

Mariners Christian School to host speech by founder of anti-poverty group

Mariners Christian School in Costa Mesa will feature a speech Monday by Jake Harriman, founder of Nuru International, an organization that seeks to end poverty in rural areas around the world.

The free talk, which is open to the public from 9 to 10:15 a.m., will help kick off the school's Difference Maker chapel series, intended to encourage students to get involved in social issues.

Harriman is a Bronze Star recipient who has been honored as a White House Champion of Change and a Dalai Lama Unsung Hero of Compassion, according to a news release. He founded Nuru International after seeing the effects of extreme poverty in war-torn regions during four tours of duty in the Marine Corps.

Mariners Christian Middle School Principal Heather Harrison will issue a challenge to middle school students to follow in Harriman's footsteps by developing their own plans to make a difference in the world. A grant of $500 has been set aside to fund one idea from middle school and one from elementary school. Students will submit ideas for teachers and staff to select from.

Mariners Christian School is at 300 Fischer Ave. For more information, call (714) 437-1700.

Workshop on Mariners' Mile Master Plan set in Newport

The third community workshop to review an

d discuss recommendations for Newport Beach's Mariners' Mile Master Plan will be held Thursday at Marina Park, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd.

The session, from 6 to 8 p.m., will address ideas developed in response to comments at the first two public workshops and in interviews. It will feature a presentation by the planning team and an opportunity to provide comments and feedback.

The city has identified the stretch of West Coast Highway between Newport Boulevard and Dover Drive, known as Mariners' Mile, as an area needing revitalization. The master plan is intended to identify possible future uses, as well as barriers to the revitalization.

F.V. senior center to host winter dance

The Center at Founders Village Senior and Community Center in Fountain Valley will host a winter dance for senior citizens from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The dance, for ages 55 and up, will feature live music, refreshments and prizes. Tickets are available at the reception desk at 17967 Bushard St.

Academy changes details of 'Fusion' concert

The Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts has changed the date and venue of its annual dance concert "Fusion" to avoid a conflict with the Dance Makers International convention and competition, an event that local studios prepare their students for every year.

"Fusion," originally scheduled for Feb. 3 and 4, instead will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Rose Center Theater, 14140 All American Way, Westminster. The cost is $22 for adults and $16 for students and people 65 and older. Tickets can be purchased at hbapa.org/see.

Because the production is not being held in APA's home theater, patrons with special seating requests are encouraged to call the APA office at (714) 536-2514, ext 4025.