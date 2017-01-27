Rooster display among highlights of South Coast Plaza's Lunar New Year celebration

South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa kicked off its celebration of the Lunar New Year on Thursday night with performances by the Hangzhou Opera and Ballet Theatre.

To commemorate the Year of the Rooster, which begins Saturday, the mall also debuted a display at Jewel Court depicting a red fire rooster standing atop hundreds of gold coins, golden ingots, money bags and sculpted firecrackers and slowly rotating in an 18-foot-tall setting with red lantern chandeliers above.

The rooster features feathers made of dehydrated red bell peppers, carrot flakes, safflower spice, tan sesame seeds and ironed cornhusks, according to a news release. Grass gardens feature orange and yellow lilies symbolic of rebirth and growth.

The display was designed by South Coast Plaza and built by Fiesta Parade Floats, the leading float builder for the Tournament of Roses Parade.

The mall also is offering Lunar New Year-themed entertainment this weekend and next, including a lion dance ceremony Saturday, live music and more. Many stores and restaurants are holding special promotions.

Fashion Island celebration

Fashion Island in Newport Beach will have its own Lunar New Year event from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Neiman Marcus-Boomingdale's Courtyard.

Entertainment will include Chinese dragon dancing, Korean fan dancing, Asian calligraphy art, stilt walkers and live classical Chinese music. Envelopes containing $2 will be given to the first 500 guests, and several stores and restaurants will offer Lunar New Year promotions.