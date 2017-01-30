L.A. Now
Top boat parade and home decorators collect their awards in Newport

Award winners in the 2016 Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade and the Ring of Lights home-decorating competition were honored Friday night at a dinner and auction at the Island Hotel in Newport Beach.

The 108th boat parade, presented by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, was held Dec. 14 to 18 in Newport Harbor.

Boat parade award winners

Sweepstakes Best Overall: El Navegante, Sasco Electric

Non-commercial Sweepstakes: The Rose Maria, Ron and Rose Cram

Best Powerboat: The Last Hurrah, Rob Meadows

Best Sailboat: Traveler, Michael and Barbara Lawler

Best Boat Under 30 Feet: Boat-Solar.com, Jason Sczepecensk

First place, Best Lights: 70e, Raymond Prokorym

Second place, Best Lights: Two Are Better Than One, Kyle Miller

Third place, Best Lights: Ryan Brown, Ryan Brown

First place, Humor and Originality: Paradise Found, Greg Killingsworth

Second place, Humor and Originality: Lively, Andrew Mayhugh

Third place, Humor and Originality: Glad Tidings, Guy Biagiotti

First place, Animation and Special Effects: Hang Time, Landon Martin

Second place, Animation and Special Effects: Quitena, Paul Fruchbom

Third place, Animation and Special Effects: Seas the Day, Michael Lohman

Best Music: Disney's Main Street Electrical Parade, Magnanimous, Don and Anne Yahn

Best First Time Entry: 70e, Raymond Prokorym

Best Yacht Club Entry: Traveler, Michael and Barbara Lawler

Yacht Club With Most Entries: Balboa Yacht Club

 

Ring of Lights award winners

Sweepstakes Best Overall: Robert and Christyne Olson, 351 E. Bay Front, Balboa Island

First place, Lights and Animation: Jim and Peggy Rich, 802 S. Bay Front, Balboa Island

First place, Lights and Animation: Dennis and Patty Vitarelli, 140 S. Bay Front, Balboa Island

Best Theme: Shirley Pepys, 526 S. Bay Front, Balboa Island

Chairman's Choice: Craig and Gigi Lyons, 2706 Bayshores, Newport Beach

Best Traditional Lights: John and Essie Bootsma, 128 Via Lido Nord, Lido Isle

"Green" Award: Bruce and Viviana Fabrizio, 1407 Bayside Drive, Corona del Mar

Photographer's Choice: Jim and Judy Busby, 111 E. Bay Front, Balboa Island

Humor and Originality: Marcy Cook, 538 S. Bay Front, Balboa Island

Rookie Award: Reg and Michelle DelPonte, 8 Harbor Island

Best on Lido: David MacIntyre, 101 Via Lido Soud

Founder's Award: Geoffrey Wickett, 309 E. Bay Front, Balboa Island

Daily Pilot Award: Barry and Ann O'Neill, 221 E. Bay Front, Balboa Island

Hi Tech Christmas Charm: Donna DiBari, 710 S. Bay Front, Balboa Island

Best on Peninsula: Mary Gay Wassall, 409 E. Edgewater, Balboa Peninsula

First place, Judge's Award: Phil and Mary Lyons, 36 Harbor Island

Second place, Judge's Award: Janet Curci, 808 S. Bay Front, Balboa Island

President's Award: Barry and Karen Meguiar, 201 N. Bay Front, Balboa Island

Best Yacht Club: Balboa Yacht Club, 1801 Bayside Drive, Corona del Mar

