Top boat parade and home decorators collect their awards in Newport

Award winners in the 2016 Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade and the Ring of Lights home-decorating competition were honored Friday night at a dinner and auction at the Island Hotel in Newport Beach.
The 108th boat parade, presented by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, was held Dec. 14 to 18 in Newport Harbor.
*
Boat parade award winners
Sweepstakes Best Overall: El Navegante, Sasco Electric
Non-commercial Sweepstakes: The Rose Maria, Ron and Rose Cram
Best Powerboat: The Last Hurrah, Rob Meadows
Best Sailboat: Traveler, Michael and Barbara Lawler
Best Boat Under 30 Feet: Boat-Solar.com, Jason Sczepecensk
First place, Best Lights: 70e, Raymond Prokorym
Second place, Best Lights: Two Are Better Than One, Kyle Miller
Third place, Best Lights: Ryan Brown, Ryan Brown
First place, Humor and Originality: Paradise Found, Greg Killingsworth
Second place, Humor and Originality: Lively, Andrew Mayhugh
Third place, Humor and Originality: Glad Tidings, Guy Biagiotti
First place, Animation and Special Effects: Hang Time, Landon Martin
Second place, Animation and Special Effects: Quitena, Paul Fruchbom
Third place, Animation and Special Effects: Seas the Day, Michael Lohman
Best Music: Disney's Main Street Electrical Parade, Magnanimous, Don and Anne Yahn
Best First Time Entry: 70e, Raymond Prokorym
Best Yacht Club Entry: Traveler, Michael and Barbara Lawler
Yacht Club With Most Entries: Balboa Yacht Club
*
Ring of Lights award winners
Sweepstakes Best Overall: Robert and Christyne Olson, 351 E. Bay Front, Balboa Island
First place, Lights and Animation: Jim and Peggy Rich, 802 S. Bay Front, Balboa Island
First place, Lights and Animation: Dennis and Patty Vitarelli, 140 S. Bay Front, Balboa Island
Best Theme: Shirley Pepys, 526 S. Bay Front, Balboa Island
Chairman's Choice: Craig and Gigi Lyons, 2706 Bayshores, Newport Beach
Best Traditional Lights: John and Essie Bootsma, 128 Via Lido Nord, Lido Isle
"Green" Award: Bruce and Viviana Fabrizio, 1407 Bayside Drive, Corona del Mar
Photographer's Choice: Jim and Judy Busby, 111 E. Bay Front, Balboa Island
Humor and Originality: Marcy Cook, 538 S. Bay Front, Balboa Island
Rookie Award: Reg and Michelle DelPonte, 8 Harbor Island
Best on Lido: David MacIntyre, 101 Via Lido Soud
Founder's Award: Geoffrey Wickett, 309 E. Bay Front, Balboa Island
Daily Pilot Award: Barry and Ann O'Neill, 221 E. Bay Front, Balboa Island
Hi Tech Christmas Charm: Donna DiBari, 710 S. Bay Front, Balboa Island
Best on Peninsula: Mary Gay Wassall, 409 E. Edgewater, Balboa Peninsula
First place, Judge's Award: Phil and Mary Lyons, 36 Harbor Island
Second place, Judge's Award: Janet Curci, 808 S. Bay Front, Balboa Island
President's Award: Barry and Karen Meguiar, 201 N. Bay Front, Balboa Island
Best Yacht Club: Balboa Yacht Club, 1801 Bayside Drive, Corona del Mar