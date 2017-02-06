Balboa Island post office manager gets a hearty retirement send-off

About 40 people gathered in front of the Balboa Island post office Friday evening to see manager Jeff Regan lower the American flag for the last time before retiring following 42 years with the U.S. Postal Service and 11 running the Balboa Island branch.

As the flag inched down the pole, musician and island resident Jay Truax played taps on a cornet.

"I can't believe all of you came down here for me," said Regan, clearly overwhelmed by the size of the crowd.

Several people shot photos and video on their phones. Regan paused and thanked everyone and assured them he'll still be around — he lives on Marine Avenue just a block from the post office.

The onlookers broke into applause and one by one approached him with hugs and handshakes. After the brief ceremony, many proceeded to the Village Inn to continue the festivities.