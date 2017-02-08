Measure Z's development fee will go into effect in Costa Mesa, though rest of the initiative won't

Though it received fewer votes than a competing initiative, some provisions of a Costa Mesa City Council-sponsored growth measure are still set to go into effect, officials confirmed this week.

As a result, the city will implement a fee applying to all new development north of the 405 Freeway and west of Fairview Road, with the purpose of increasing recreation, open space and public park facilities.

A seven-member committee will be set up to advise the council on spending the fee money.

Creation of both the fee and the committee were stipulated in Measure Z, a city-sponsored initiative that appeared on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Councilman Jim Righeimer, along with then-council members Steve Mensinger and Gary Monahan, approved the initiative last summer to compete against Measure Y, which was sponsored by activist group Costa Mesa First.

Measure Y requires voter approval of development projects that necessitate a general plan amendment or zoning change and would add 40 or more dwelling units or 10,000 or more square feet of commercial space on top of what already exists.

Measure Z would have ratified the city's existing land-use regulations and not required public votes on developments.

A majority of local voters supported both measures in the election. However, since Measure Y received a larger share of the vote — 68.4% compared with Measure Z's 55.8% — it became law.

That appeared to be the end of the road for Measure Z.

As it turns out, that's not the case, ironically because of language in Measure Y.

"If another ballot measure is placed on the same ballot as this measure and deals with the same subject matter, and if both measures pass, the voters intend that both measures shall be put into effect, except to the extent that specific provisions of the measures are in direct conflict," that measure states.

That means that aspects of Z that don't run afoul of Y are good to go.

From Costa Mesa's perspective, both the new development fee and the committee to oversee it have to be created, according to city spokesman Tony Dodero.

The fee will be set at an amount not to exceed $1.50 per square foot of new development, with the money being used "for the purpose of increasing active recreation, open space and public park facilities," according to the measure.

Measure Z also stipulates that the seven-member advisory committee consist of representatives of the City Council, youth sports organizations, the Newport-Mesa Unified School District and an environmentally focused group.

"We're still reviewing everything as far as options go for creating that committee," Dodero said Wednesday.

Righeimer, a critic of the Costa Mesa First initiative, said he thinks it's good that some of Measure Z will go into effect after all.

"We'll have those resources to help pay for parks," he said.

But, he added, the fee is unlikely to result in a huge windfall for the city.

"When projects happen, it'll be a nice chunk," he said. "It's not something you can budget on."

