Democratic leaders to speak at Newport Beach club meeting

The Newport Beach Women's Democratic Club will host its monthly meeting with a networking portion at 5:30 p.m. and guest speakers at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Newport Beach Yacht Club, 1099 Bayside Drive.

The scheduled speakers are Eric Bauman, vice chairman of the California Democratic Party, and Fran Sdao, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Orange County.

Read the latest headlines from the Daily Pilot >>

Admission is $15 for non-members. Refreshments and a no-host bar will be available.

For more information, call (949) 423-6468 or visit nbwdc.org.