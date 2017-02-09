Seal Beach official placed on paid administrative leave

Seal Beach Director of Community Development Jim Basham has been placed on paid administrative leave, city officials said Thursday.

Patrick Gallegos, assistant city manager, said via email that since this is a personnel matter, he could not offer any further information.

Councilwoman Schelly Sustarsic said she found out Wednesday about Basham but declined to comment further.

Basham was hired as director of community development in 2012. He oversaw planning, building and safety and code enforcement. Before joining Seal Beach, Basham served the city of Monterey Park for five years.

This is the second Seal Beach employee to have been placed on paid administrative leave recently. In October, Police Chief Joe Stilinovich was placed on paid administrative leave pending results of a confidential personnel investigation.