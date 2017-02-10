Around Town: Celebration of life for Newport's Ralph Rodheim set for Feb. 19

A celebration of life for the late Ralph Rodheim, a former Citizen of the Year in Newport Beach, is scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Balboa Pavilion Grand Ballroom.

Rodheim, a longtime Newport Beach resident and businessman who was honored by the Chamber of Commerce as Citizen of the Year in 2010, died Feb. 5 at his Balboa Island home of complications related to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He was 72.

Rodheim and his wife, Penny, owned Balboa Boat Rentals in the Fun Zone for more than 25 years. He also founded Rodheim Marketing Group and was an organizer of the Newport to Ensenada boat race, the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade and the Balboa Yacht Club's annual Wooden Boat Festival, which he helped found in 2014.

His family asked that donations be made to the ALS Therapy Development Institute at als.net/get-involved.

Public invited to go on educational tour of Fairview Park

A free educational walking tour of Costa Mesa's Fairview Park will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays beginning this weekend.

This Saturday, participants will learn about vernal pools that harbor endangered San Diego fairy shrimp and several rare and endangered plants.

Sign-up is required. For more information, visit bit.ly/2kcK4NJ.

'Hairspray' auditions set at Golden West College

Auditions for "Hairspray the Musical," presented by the Golden West College Mainstage Theater, will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the former KOCE studios at the college, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach.

All roles are open for the play, directed and choreographed by Martie Ramm. Callbacks will be Thursday by appointment only.

The theater will present seven performances from April 28 to May 7.

For more information about auditions and casting, visit gwctheater.com/theater-auditions.

Grand opening Wednesday for Heroes Hall

Wednesday is the grand opening for the Heroes Hall veterans museum at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.

Once it opens, Heroes Hall will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Museum admission and parking are free.

The museum will feature two inaugural exhibits — "The SAAAB Story," which tells the tale of the old Santa Ana Army Air Base, and "The Things They Carried," based on a book by Tim O'Brien about the Vietnam War.

Heroes Hall is near Centennial Farm at the fairgrounds, 88 Fair Drive. For more information, visit ocfair.com/heroeshall.

CdM group to present panel discussion on airport issues

The Corona del Mar Residents Assn. will present a panel discussion about John Wayne Airport issues at the group's board meeting from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday at the Oasis Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave.

Topics will include noise monitors and regulations, passenger numbers and possible effects of the Federal Aviation Administration's NextGen air traffic system.

For more information, visit cdmra.org.

Presidents Day week camps available for students at Environmental Nature Center

Children in kindergarten through sixth grade can attend the Environmental Nature Center's full- and half-day camps Feb. 20-23, during Presidents Day week.

The full-day camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the half-day camp will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Campers will be organized into age groups and participate in experiments, games and exploring the Environmental Nature Center, 1601 E. 16th St., Newport Beach.

To register, visit encenter.org.

BofA awards Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast with $200,000 grant

Bank of America recently gave the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, whose facilities include clubs in Costa Mesa and Newport Beach, its Neighborhood Builder award that came with a $200,000 grant.

The bank credited the nonprofit for its work in "transforming young lives" through comprehensive after-school enrichment programs. The money will be used to aid various youth services.

With the Neighborhood Builder designation, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast will have access to a network of peer organizations throughout the United States and the opportunity to access capital, according to a news release.

Tea at H.B. library to feature 2 romance novelists

A tea featuring two romance authors will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Huntington Beach Central Library, 7111 Talbert Ave.

Renne Carlino is the author of "Lucian Divine," a story about falling in love with an angel and fighting for love.

Taylor Jenkins Reid, author of "One True Loves," tries to make readers question whether you can love two people at once.

Admission is $25.

Fashion show to raise funds for senior services in F.V.

The annual Fit & Fabulous Fashion Show, a fundraiser for senior services in Fountain Valley, is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at The Center at Founders Village Senior and Community Center in Fountain Valley.

The event will include lunch, prizes and a fashion show by Chico's.

Tickets are available for $15 at the center's reception desk, 17967 Bushard St.

H.B. orchestra plans Russian composers concert

The Huntington Beach Symphony Orchestra will present its "Passions of Russian Composers Concert" on March 5 at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa.

"Festive Overture" by Shostakovich will open the concert, followed by "Montagues & Capulets" by Prokofiev and "Romeo & Juliet Overture" by Tchaikovsky. "Scheherazade" by Rimsky-Korsakov will be presented in the second half of the program.

The concert will begin at 3:30 p.m. at OCC's Robert B. Moore Theatre, 2701 Fairview Road.

Tickets are $20 in advance for adults ($28 at the door), $18 for senior citizens ($25 at the door) and $10 for students with identification.

Tickets are available at Fountain Valley Music, 8740 Warner Ave.; Mayer Music Academy, 10180 Adams Ave., Huntington Beach; AB Music Studios, 19171 Magnolia St., Huntington Beach; or online at hbsymphony.org. Credit cards can be used online and at the door.