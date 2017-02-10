Woman, suspected of trying to steal from store, is arrested after chase

A woman was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of trying to steal from the Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th store at the Metro Pointe shopping center in Costa Mesa and trying to escape police.

The Costa Mesa Police Department said officers responded to a report of the incident around 8:45 p.m. at the retail complex at 901 South Coast Drive.

Officers chased a woman on foot east toward South Coast Plaza and apprehended her on the mall property, according to police Sgt. Dan Miles.

Miles said the woman "slipped out of her handcuffs and immediately attempted to get out of the patrol car, and was not successful."

She was taken to Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach to receive medical clearance.

The suspect, Thersa Ann Jones, 52, of Santa Ana, was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $150,000, according to jail records.

Allyson Escobar is a contributor to Times Community News.