Love is in the air and written in the sand at Crystal Cove

For Valentine's Day, Crystal Cove Alliance staff members played Cupid, carving names in the sand and sending photos of the sentimental artwork to donors' valentines.

Starting Feb. 8, staff members used their hands and sticks to draw 100 names in the sand at Crystal Cove beach in Newport Beach.

Kate Wheeler, the alliance's director of partnership development, thought of the idea as she edited a piece for the organization's newsletter about the cove's romantic charm.

"It just seemed like it might mean a lot to people and be a lovely way for CCA to say thank you to its donors, members and volunteers and everyone who loves the cove," Wheeler wrote in an email.

Donors contributed $10 to have their loved one's name written in the sand and a photo sent to the person on their behalf.

The nonprofit Crystal Cove Alliance is dedicated to the protection and preservation of the Crystal Cove State Park Historic District and beach, according to the alliance's website.

