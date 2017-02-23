Butterflies rule at Fountain Valley events

OC Parks invited families to learn about monarch butterflies and their natural habitat with an up-close look at the creatures at the eighth annual Monarch Butterfly Day at Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley.

The free event this month at the park's Forest Shelter featured butterfly experts providing information and answering questions on topics like which plants to use to attract monarchs. Participants also were invited to go inside a netted butterfly enclosure.

Additional activities included interpretive programs, children's crafts, face painting and balloon artistry.

For those who missed that event, there's another chance to learn about butterflies on Saturday when Heavenly Vintage Nursery in Fountain Valley hosts a free talk by Leslie Gilson.

Gilson headed the restoration of the Norma Gibbs Butterfly Park in Huntington Beach. Hundreds of monarch butterflies visit the park every winter during their migration.

The presentation will begin at 2 p.m. at the nursery, 9080 Talbert Ave. For more information, call (714) 587-8289.