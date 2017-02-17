Around Town: Rock'n Blues Concert set for Saturday at H.B. Library

The Rock'n Blues Concert Series will present Grammy-nominated blues artist Janiva Magness and Diane & the Deductibles at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Huntington Beach Central Library & Cultural Center.

A meet-and-greet with the musicians will follow the show at 10:15 p.m.

The library is at 7111 Talbert Ave. Tickets range from $29 to $75.

For more information, call (714) 356-1165.

Red Hill Avenue bridge partially reopens

The Red Hill Avenue bridge over the 405 Freeway has partially reopened to traffic, but portions of the span are expected to remain closed until July.

Two lanes — one in each direction — opened on the bridge earlier this month.

The California Department of Transportation completely closed Red Hill between Pullman Street in Costa Mesa and Main Street in Irvine on Aug. 29. The closure was necessary so workers could reinforce the earth under the approach ramp on the Costa Mesa side and build new retaining walls, officials said.

For more information about the project, visit dot.ca.gov/dist12/Red_Hill.

Tickets go on sale for 3 O.C. Fair summer concerts

Tickets go on sale Saturday for three summer concerts at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.

They are:

July 22: Strangelove (Depeche Mode tribute), Dead Man's Party (Oingo Boingo tribute)

July 30: Marshall Tucker Band

Aug. 9: Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton

The July 30 concert will be in The Hangar. The others will be in the Pacific Amphitheatre as part of the Toyota Summer Concert Series.

For more information, visit OCFair.com.

Laguna Art Museum to offer free admission

The Laguna Art Museum will offer free admission to all Laguna Beach residents Sunday through March 31 as "a gesture of gratitude" for a matching grant program the City Council approved in March to help support the museum and the Laguna Playhouse, according to a museum news release.

The program enabled the museum and the playhouse to apply for grants matching fundraising of up to $250,000 per year for four years to use toward capital improvements. The museum's first major improvement under the program was a new heating, ventilation and cooling system, the release said.

The Laguna Art Museum is at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit lagunaartmuseum.org.

SOY seeking donations of snow gear

Save Our Youth, a Westside Costa Mesa nonprofit, is looking for donations of snow gear, including winter scarves, wool socks, sleeping bags and blankets.

Donations can be dropped off at 2045 Meyer Place, Building E, Costa Mesa. For more information, call (949) 548-3255.