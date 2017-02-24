Political Landscape: O.C. fairgrounds plans to close March 25-26 in anticipation of pro-Trump march

The OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa plans to close March 25 and 26 in anticipation of a political event dubbed the Make America Great Again March scheduled nearby on the 25th, officials said Thursday.

Chief Executive Kathy Kramer said the fairgrounds will shut down that weekend "in the interest of public safety" after consulting with the Costa Mesa Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff's Department and other agencies.

Events scheduled for that weekend — including the Orange County Wine Society's Wine Extraordinaire, Crossroads of the West Gun Show and the weekly Orange County Market Place swap meet — have been canceled.

Fair & Event Center attractions such as Centennial Farm and the Heroes Hall veterans museum will be closed both days.

A Facebook page set up for the Make America Great Again March says the event is meant to show support for President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, the military and first responders.

Trump's campaign rally at the fairgrounds' Pacific Amphitheatre in April drew thousands of supporters and hundreds of protesters. Demonstrators flooded streets near the fairgrounds, blocking traffic late into the night. Seventeen people were arrested in the fracas, during which several police vehicles were damaged.

The Make America Great Again March in Costa Mesa is one of a series planned nationwide on March 25.

The local event's Facebook page says it will run between noon and 3 p.m. but offers no specifics about where it will occur or how it will progress.

Kramer said it appears the march is planned for "the streets adjacent to the fairgrounds."

Bill would allow OC Fair & Event Center to host moneymaking raffles

State Sen. Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia) is sponsoring a bill that would allow the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa and other fairs throughout the state to host raffles benefiting charities and nonprofits.

The Orange County Fair Board voted in November to lobby for legislation like Mendoza's Senate Bill 741 to allow the fairgrounds to hold "50-50" raffles, in which the holder of a winning ticket walks away with half the proceeds and the remainder goes to charity.

Such drawings are already open to nonprofit organizations established by or affiliated with select professional sports teams.

Fair & Event Center officials say the raffles could be used to benefit charities such as the foundations set up to benefit the fairgrounds' Centennial Farm and Heroes Hall veterans museum.