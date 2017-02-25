Around Town: Groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for new Costa Mesa fire station

Costa Mesa officials will hold a ceremony March 11 to break ground on a $7.8-million project to reconstruct the worn-down city fire station on Royal Palm Drive.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the site of the station, 2803 Royal Palm.

Construction of the new station is expected to take 13 to 15 months.

In the meantime, firefighters and equipment will operate out of a temporary facility at 1368 Adams Ave. that includes a hangar for fire engines and a station fashioned from a double-wide mobile home.

F.V. Business and Leadership Awards ceremony Tuesday

The winners of the Fountain Valley Chamber of Commerce's annual Business and Leadership Awards will be honored during a ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mile Square Golf Course, 10401 Warner Ave.

The winners are:

Community Spirit: Johnny Borden of Lamppost Pizza

Small Business: Manfred Orthodontics

Large Business: Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center

Leadership Excellence: Jason La of Merchant Service Group

Service Club: Fountain Valley Schools Foundation

The event also will honor the firefighter and police officer of the year.

Tickets are $50. For more information, call (714) 962-3822 or visit fvchamber.com/awards.

Event will honor Costa Mesa's female mayors

Mayor Katrina Foley and the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce will present a luncheon March 8 to honor the city's previous female mayors and learn how their efforts and initiatives continue to make a difference in the city.

Guests of honor will include former mayors Norma Hertzog, Arlene Schafer, Mary Hornbuckle, Sandy Genis, Libby Cowan, Linda Dixon and Karen Robinson.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Mesa Verde Country Club, 3000 Clubhouse Road.

Tickets are $35 per person. Table sponsorships cost $500.

For more information or to register by Wednesday, visit costamesachamber.com/events or call (714) 885-9090.

Newport library to host genealogy workshops

The Newport Beach Public Library is launching a series of genealogy workshops beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.

Eight classes will be taught by Sarah Emmerson, with topics exploring how to use census, immigration, land and other records.

After the March 1 session, the rest of the series will take place every other Wednesday through June 7.

For more information, call (949) 717-3800 or visit newportbeachlibrary.org.

N.Y. Times columnist to speak about NCAA at Newport library lecture

New York Times columnist Joe Nocero will speak next week about the NCAA as part of a lecture series sponsored by the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation.

Nocero will speak at 7 p.m. March 3 and 2 p.m. March 4 about "the massive following and media draw of the world of college sports — a world that makes millionaires of coaches, athletic directors and conference commissioners while the players themselves receive only scholarships for their talents (scholarships that don't necessarily guarantee an education or a diploma)."

The event will be at the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.

Tickets start at $35. For more information or to buy tickets, visit nbplfoundation.org.

Costa Mesa Parks and Recreation Commission chooses new leadership

Kim Pederson and Liz McNabb will serve as chairman and vice chairwoman, respectively, of the Costa Mesa Parks and Recreation Commission following a pair of unanimous votes Thursday night.

Thursday's meeting was the commission's first since the City Council approved a new slate of members for the panel Feb. 7.

CdM High to host meeting on sports field project

An informational meeting about Corona del Mar High School's planned new sports field is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. March 8 at the campus, 2101 Eastbluff Drive.

Comments about the project's draft environmental impact report are being accepted through March 22. Comments can be sent to feedback@nmusd.us.

Women of Influence Forum set for March 17 in Newport

Eileen Frere, Orange County bureau chief for KABC-TV/7's "Eyewitness News," will serve as keynote speaker at the Women of Influence Forum on March 17 at the Island Hotel in Newport Beach.

The event will be held from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the hotel, 690 Newport Center Drive.

Joining Frere in talking about their challenges and successes will be Kim Sentovich, an executive with Gymboree Corp.; Kim Shepherd, chief executive of Decision Toolbox; Paula Steurer, founder of Sterling Public Relations; and Monica Wise, creative director of L*Space Swimwear.

The event also will include products from local vendors and forum sponsors, as well as networking opportunities.

Tickets are $80 for members of the Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce and $95 for others.

For more information or to register, contact Jessica Welch at jwelch@irvinechamber.com or (949) 502-4115, or visit bit.ly/WOI2017OC.

Marine biologist to speak at Environmental Nature Center

The Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach will host a presentation by marine biologist Nancy Caruso on March 23.

Caruso, who founded a nonprofit called Get Inspired Inc., will speak about community-based restoration projects.

Tickets to the adult-only event, available at encenter.org, are $10 for nature center members and $15 for non-members. They include appetizers and wine during an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. Caruso will speak afterward.

The nature center is at 1601 E. 16th St.

Date set for SOY's annual Fiesta fundraiser

Save Our Youth has scheduled its ninth annual fundraiser, called Fiesta, for April 28.

Starting Wednesday, advance tickets to the Costa Mesa-based nonprofit's event will be available for $75. Tickets are $85 at the door.