Political Landscape: LGBTQ rights and protections to be discussed at meeting in Fountain Valley

A Democratic Club of West OC meeting Thursday in Fountain Valley will feature a presentation from Laura Kanter, director of policy, advocacy and youth programs at the LGBT Center OC, about equal rights and protections for people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer/questioning.

The club covers Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley and Seal Beach.

The meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m. at the Green Valley Adult Recreation Clubhouse, 17250 Los Jardines West. Admission is free.

*

Newport developer named O.C. chairman for New Majority

Steve Craig, president and chief executive of Craig Realty Group in Newport Beach, has been named chairman of the Orange County chapter of New Majority California, a group of community and business leaders that supports fiscally conservative and business-friendly candidates and causes.

Craig's development company, which he founded in 1995, owns and operates 15 outlet malls in nine states, according to its website. He has been a New Majority member for five years and has served on the group's board of directors since 2015.

"I look forward to working with our members and other chapters to broaden the appeal of the Republican Party and support candidates and causes that will make government leaner and more efficient for everyone," Craig said in a statement.

Former Orange County chairman Mike Hayde said Craig is "highly regarded for his tremendous work ethic, great business sense and passion for politics. He will be an aggressive leader who will work hard for our members."