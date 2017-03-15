Times Community News Daily Pilot News

Yellow roses mark golden anniversary of South Coast Plaza

To commemorate its 50th anniversary, luxury retail center South Coast Plaza offered yellow roses to shoppers Wednesday.

The Costa Mesa mall is celebrating its milestone all year long, with several designers — including Tod's, Brunello Cucinelli and Marni — creating limited-edition products. Gucci plans to create five Sylvie bags, Max Mara a coat and Roger Vivier sneakers. The merchandise will be exclusive to the boutiques at South Coast Plaza.

A coffee table book by Assouline is coming in the fall, as are events in partnership with Harper's Bazaar.

The center's stores and restaurants will offer special drinks, menus and limited-edition items through March.

The offerings include a glass of wine and a three-course prix fixe dinner menu for $50 at Darya Persian restaurant and a complimentary cheesecake dessert with a $30 purchase at Lawry's Carvery.

For more information, visit southcoastplaza.com/events.

