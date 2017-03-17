Plan B: Patch up Corona del Mar's existing library

Newport Beach library officials will discuss how to patch up the aging branch library in Corona del Mar now that a new facility has been taken off the table.

The library, at 420 Marigold Ave., needs termite eradication, roof and deck repairs, new air conditioners and windows, paint and deep cleaning, according to a staff report prepared for Monday's meeting of the library board. The report estimates that the repairs will cost $35,000 to $42,000.

It also says the City Council supports an effort to take care of some of the deferred maintenance, and a committee of library and public works staff, plus library supporters, worked to identify and price the priorities.

Termite eradication, at an estimated cost of $3,000, is the top-ranked concern. An exterminator is waiting for the go-ahead, the report says.

The committee submitted the plan to City Manager Dave Kiff, who approved the proposed fixes, the report adds.

City leaders said earlier this year that, owing to unfunded pension liabilities putting a strain on the city budget, the planned construction of the "fibrary" — an $8-million combination library and fire station complex — in Corona del Mar could be postponed for five years.

The board will meet at 5 p.m. at the Balboa Branch Library, 100 E. Balboa Blvd.

hillary.davis@latimes.com

