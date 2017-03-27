Pedestrian dies after being struck by a van in Costa Mesa

A pedestrian died Saturday after being struck by a van in Costa Mesa, police said.

Police arrived near Harbor Boulevard and Date Place at 2:06 p.m. in response to a report of a traffic collision. According to police, a witness saw a pedestrian run from the east side of Harbor Boulevard before being struck by a 1998 Ford Econoline van in the southbound lanes of Harbor.

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old man whose name was not released pending notification of his family, suffered major head trauma, authorities said. Officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, where he was pronounced dead at 2:51 p.m., police said.

The crash is being investigated. No arrests or citations were made, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call traffic investigator Darren Wood at (714) 754-5264.

