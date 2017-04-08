Police, community leaders take to the court

Costa Mesa police officers and local church leaders and community officials hit the floor Saturday at Costa Mesa's Downtown Recreation Center for the 13th annual C3 Basketball Tournament and Community Fair.

The double-elimination tournament featured 48 players on 16 teams. Each team included a member of the Police Department and a church and community leader.

The five-hour event was presented by Costa Mesa-based nonprofit Mika Community Development Corp. as a way to promote communication between the Police Department and members of the community.

The community fair included a raffle, games, art, food and activities for children.

—From staff reports

