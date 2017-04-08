Laguna Beach youngsters show their mettle on the field

Young athletes took to Laguna Beach High School on Friday for the city's annual track and field meet.

Middle- and elementary-school-aged children who reside or attend school within the Laguna Beach Unified School District boundaries were eligible to compete in the event, which featured the long jump, high jump and softball throw as well as 50- and 100-meter races.

The top four finishers in each event qualified for the Orange County Track and Field Meet on May 7 at Estancia High School in Costa Mesa.

—Bryce Alderton