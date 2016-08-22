Welcome home, local Olympians

The 2016 Summer Olympic Games closed Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, capping a successful run for the U.S. contingent, which includes many athletes and coaches with ties to the Newport Beach-Costa Mesa area.
Here are the local Olympians:
ATHLETES
• April Ross (Costa Mesa resident and Newport Harbor High School graduate): women's beach volleyball
• Maddie Musselman (Newport Beach resident and Corona del Mar High School grad): women's water polo
• Kaleigh Gilchrist (Newport Beach resident and Newport Harbor High grad): women's water polo
• Maggie Steffens (Newport Beach resident): women's water polo
• Sam Mikulak (Newport Coast resident and Corona del Mar High grad): men's gymnastics
• Charlie Buckingham (Newport Beach resident and Newport Harbor High grad): men's Laser class sailing
• Luca Cupido (Newport Beach resident and Newport Harbor High grad): men's water polo
• John Mann (Corona del Mar High grad): men's water polo
• Charles Jock (UC Irvine grad): men's track and field
• David Smith (UCI grad): men's volleyball
• Maggie Hogan (trains at Newport Aquatic Center): women's kayaking
• Phillip Chew (UCI student): men's badminton
• Eva Lee (UCI grad): women's badminton
• Persis William-Mensah (Estancia High grad and UCI student-athlete): Ghana women's track and field
• Kevin Tillie (ex-UCI All-American): France men's volleyball
COACHES
• John Speraw (ex-UCI men's volleyball coach): coach for men's volleyball team
• Chris Oeding (Corona del Mar High grad): assistant coach for women's water polo team
• Dan Klatt (UCI women's water polo coach): assistant coach for women's water polo team
• Matt Fuerbringer (Estancia High School grad): assistant coach for men's volleyball team
• Jamie Morrison (ex-UCI women's volleyball assistant coach): assistant coach for women's volleyball team
• Dave Durden (UCI grad): assistant coach for men's swim team
• Adrian Delgado (Orange Coast College women's volleyball assistant coach): assistant coach for Mexico men's volleyball team