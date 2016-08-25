Some poles for planned protective netting structure at Estancia High to be removed

At least four poles installed as part of a netting structure being built to prevent foul balls from the Estancia High School baseball field from hitting nearby homes and solar panels will be taken down after homeowners raised concerns about the project last week.

During a community meeting Wednesday night, officials of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District said four poles beside left field will be removed and that they are planning to discuss with the contractor, La Habra-based Wolverine Fence Co. Inc., whether more can be taken down.

A total of 16 poles, each about 20 feet tall, were installed this month along the field's first and third base sides. There are eight poles on each side, intended to help hold up the planned netting. The structure would be 80 feet tall and cost $550,750.

The third base side is adjacent to homes on Joann Street in Costa Mesa. The first base side is next to a row of six solar panels covering a school parking lot.

Residents of Joann Street arranged a meeting with district officials last week to discuss the structure, saying it would negatively affect their backyard views and property values. Some also raised questions about whether the poles are earthquake-safe.

At Wednesday's follow-up meeting at Estancia's library, district officials presented options for mitigating the project's effects.

Officials said the fence company told them that the two poles along the third base side that are closest to home plate need to remain to help anchor the structure.

One option would be to have no netting on the third base side, in which case the residents would have to sign a waiver releasing the district from liability, officials said.

Supt. Fred Navarro discussed the possibility of planting trees to block the remaining poles from being seen from Joann Street backyards.

Another community meeting on the issue will be held next month on a date to be determined.