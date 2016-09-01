Ms. America pageant finds new provider for sets after Costa Mesa company bows out

The Ms. America pageant has found a new production company to provide a stage and lighting for its event in Brea on Saturday after a Costa Mesa-based business dissolved this week.

DJE Sound and Lighting Inc. in Lake Forest is providing the pageant with sets originally ordered from BTB Event Productions Inc. before that company liquidated its assets Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sets and lighting arrived at Brea's Curtis Theatre at 1 p.m. Thursday.

"DJE arrived on time and there were 10 pageant girls waiting outside for them, cheering them on," said Susan Jeske, chief executive of the Ms. America pageant. "They're doing a rescue mission."

Jeske said she was notified Tuesday of BTB's liquidation through an email from a contractor working with the company.

Jeske had paid BTB the full amount for the equipment, $3,877.45, about a week ago with the pageant's debit card after BTB requested cash payment.

BTB owner Chris Chapan could not be reached for comment.

Jeske said he called her late Wednesday afternoon to offer an apology and a refund.

"He said he would return the money in cash but later he just hung up the phone," Jeske said.

The Ms. America pageant, featuring 43 contestants, including Oksana Vovk of Newport Beach, is scheduled to be live-streamed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at www.alerttheglobe.com.