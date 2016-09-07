Arby's in H.B. heavily damaged by early-morning fire

A Huntington Beach fast-food restaurant sustained significant damage early Wednesday when the inside of the building caught fire, authorities said.

Units from the Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley fire departments responded to a call from a passerby regarding a fire at the Arbys at 19051 Brookhurst St. around 5 a.m., said Capt. Eric McCoy of the Huntington Beach Fire Department.

The first arriving units found heavy fire and smoke coming from inside the restaurant, McCoy said.

The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes; the building sustained significant fire and smoke damage in the kitchen and dining areas, McCoy said.

The business was closed during the fire, and no one was injured, he said.

Investigators were still on the scene late Wednesday morning trying to determine the cause of the fire.