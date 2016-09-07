H.B. council passes $345.5-million budget

The Huntington Beach City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a $345.5-million budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, a $378,000 increase from last year.

The general fund — the key operating fund in the budget, focusing on public safety, libraries, parks and beaches — totals $220.4 million, a $3.7-million increase from last year.

The council met three times over the summer to discuss the budget before it was adopted Tuesday with little comment.

"It is a balanced budget that focuses on what we call 'back to basics,' " City Manager Fred Wilson said at Tuesday's meeting. "It focuses on financial stability and holding on to as much as we can because of some of the uncertainty in the world."

Most of the revenue will come from taxes on property, sales and utility users, said Carol Molina-Espinosa, the city's finance manager.

More than half of the general fund — 54% — focuses on public safety, with most of that money going toward animal control services, equipment replacement and building renovations.

Unlike last year, when eight people were added to the police ranks, no new officers were included in the budget.

Increased funding for maintenance of the new senior center and repairs on beach facilities and park improvements are also included in the new budget.

Councilman Erik Peterson noted "looming pension issues" that the city will eventually have to account for.

"I really hope we start to think of the citizens that are paying these bills, because we have a lot of pensions," he said.

But Mayor Jim Katapodis said he was pleased with the way the city is handling its money.

"We are one of the cities doing a better job by balancing our budget," he said. "We are ahead of the game."