6 injured in rollover crash on 405 in Huntington Beach

Six people suffered minor injuries when their SUV rolled over on the northbound 405 Freeway in Huntington Beach early Sunday, authorities said.

The 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling in the slow lane on the freeway, just south of the Beach Boulevard exit, when it flipped on its side shortly after 2 a.m., said Tom Joy, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the car may have sustained a flat tire and the driver made an unsafe maneuver as a result.

The vehicle, which did not hit anything, rolled onto its side, and one person — the right rear passenger — was ejected, Joy said.

All six people in the SUV were taken to UCI Medical Center in Orange to be treated for cuts and scrapes, he said.

CHP officers shut down nearby lanes for about a half-hour after the incident.