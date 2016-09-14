Man in critical condition after being pulled from pool at Hyatt Regency Newport

A man found floating unconscious in a hotel pool in Newport Beach was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon after police pulled him from the water, authorities said.

Authorities responded to a report of a near drowning about 7:20 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach at 1107 Jamboree Road, where the man was found floating at the top of the pool, said Newport Beach Fire Department Capt. Glenn White.

A group of men at the pool said they had been partying with the man through the night and into the morning, White said.

It was unclear how the man ended up in the pool or whether alcohol or drugs played a role.

Police used a pool hook to pull the man out of the water, and firefighters administered "resuscitating efforts" to try to drain the water from his body, White said.

The man was in an "altered state of consciousness" and in critical condition when he was taken to the emergency room at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, White said.

