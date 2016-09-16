Around Town: Newport Beach library holds day of digital activities Saturday

The Newport Beach Central Library will present Digital Saturday, an event in which the library's downloadable books, audio books and magazines, online research materials and software and tech toys will be showcased.

Activities will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For a schedule, visit newportbeachlibrary.org.

The library is at 1000 Avocado Ave.

Laguna to host financial workshop for parents and kids

The Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Orange County, in collaboration with the city of Laguna Beach, will host a free financial workshop tailored to parents and their children Monday at the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center.

Workshop speakers will discuss the importance of money skills, the advantage of knowing how to budget, fundamentals of wants and needs, and the importance of establishing a relationship with a financial institution.

The workshop will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. The center is at 380 Third St.

For more information, call (949) 464-6645. To register, visit secure.rec1.com.

Forum for school board candidates is Wednesday in Costa Mesa

The Harbor Council PTA and the League of Women Voters will present a forum for candidates for the Newport-Mesa Unified School District board from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Neighborhood Community Center in Costa Mesa.

The forum is expected to feature incumbents Dana Black, Martha Fluor and Vicki Snell and challengers Leslie Bubb, Amy Peters and Michael Schwarzmann.

The Neighborhood Community Center is at 1845 Park Ave.

Newport-Mesa schedules State of the Schools Breakfast

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District and the Newport-Mesa Schools Foundation will present the State of the Schools Breakfast, an annual celebration of the district's schools and their achievements.

The breakfast will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. Sept. 26 in the gym at Newport Harbor High School, 600 Irvine Ave., Newport Beach.

Admission is $32. RSVPs can be completed by Monday at newportmesaschoolsfoundation.com.