Tune in, turn on, clean up

Thousands of people throughout California descended on beaches, bays and inland waterways on Saturday morning to participate in the annual Coastal Cleanup Day.

In Orange County, volunteer trash collectors had a choice of 47 sites to help clean up.

One of the biggest efforts was at Huntington State Beach, where, for the first time, a post-cleanup party called the Trash Free OC Jamboree was presented by Costa Mesa-based Orange County Coastkeeper and the California Department of Parks and Recreation. The event featured educational games and activities, prizes and food trucks.

Fifteen percent of the proceeds from food sales will be donated to Coastkeeper and Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches to support environmental education efforts, organizers said.