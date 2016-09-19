In Huntington Beach, residents celebrate waves and friends

Dozens of people gathered on the beach Sunday to honor the ocean, pray and celebrate the success of local groups and residents at the ninth annual Blessing of the Waves at Upper Pier Plaza in Huntington Beach.

The ceremony, led by Father Christian Mondor, known as the "Surfing Padre," included a celebration of life with Pastor Blaine "Sumo" Sato, a cancer survivor, congratulations to the Huntington Beach High School Surf Team for winning a national title and a paddle-out to commemorate those who have died.

brittany.woolsey@latimes.com

Twitter: @BrittanyWoolsey