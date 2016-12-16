Around Town: 200 Vanguard students perform at Segerstrom for 'Christmas Fantasia'

Vanguard University celebrated the 20th anniversary of "Christmas Fantasia" this month as nearly 200 students from the university's choirs and instrumental ensembles performed classic music at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa.

The annual festival Dec. 6 featured works from Handel's "Messiah" and Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker Suite," along with traditional carols including "Joy to the World," "O Come All Ye Faithful" and "Silent Night."

Vanguard worship-studies majors Monet Shelton and Yokabet Paulos were presented with $1,000 Ralph Carmichael Scholarships for tuition. Carmichael is a Vanguard alumnus who was an arranger for the late Nat King Cole.

Saturday is snow day at holiday event in Costa Mesa

Snowland 2016, a holiday event featuring a play area with 40 tons of real snow, will be presented by Torelli Realty from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Balearic Community Center in Costa Mesa.

Festivities also will include cookie decorating, hay wagon rides, a bounce house, and appearances by Santa Claus and Anna and Elsa from "Frozen," according to a news release.

Donations will be accepted for the Spark of Love Toy Drive.

The community center is at 1975 Balearic Drive. For more information, call (714) 540-7355.

International Celebration of Christmas set at Old World Village

Old World Village in Huntington Beach will host the 16th annual International Celebration of Christmas from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, featuring live music, cultural dancing and a nativity play.

Admission is free. Donations will benefit World Vision, an organization that provides needy families with agricultural assistance, clean water and farm animals to help them support and feed themselves.

Old World Village is at 7561 Center Ave.

For more information, visit oldworld.ws/nativity.

Home Depot in Costa Mesa will host menorah-making workshop Sunday

The Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Newport Beach will partner with The Home Depot for a pre-Hanukkah menorah workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Home Depot store, 2300 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa.

The free public event will give guests a chance to craft their own menorah from wood and other supplies provided.

For more information, visit JewishNewport.com or call (949) 721-9800.

Free sandbags available in Laguna Beach

The city of Laguna Beach is offering prefilled sandbags at no cost to residents and business owners at two locations.

People can pick up as many as 10 sandbags at a time 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the Act V parking lot at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road, and at a parking lot at 31118 S. Coast Hwy., across from Aliso Beach Park.

Sandbags are not intended for private contractors, according to the city.

Additionally, the city offers free unfilled sandbags at its four fire stations. The bags cannot be filled with sand from Laguna's beaches or playgrounds.

Lunch with the homeless planned in Laguna

The public is invited to have lunch with homeless people at the White House restaurant in Laguna Beach on Monday.

Don Sciortino, pastor of Laguna Beach Net-Works, a church and nonprofit, is organizing the lunch, which will begin at 2 p.m. at the restaurant at 340 S. Coast Hwy.

Diners can sing Christmas carols, after which the homeless guests will receive a knapsack filled with toiletries.

The public's cost for the lunch is $15 per person, with an optional $15 donation to buy one meal for the homeless. Guests also can donate $40 toward one knapsack.

White House staff will cook and serve the buffet lunch, said Sciortino, who has organized the event for five years.

For more information, call (714) 231-1230.

KOCI presents lunch and toys at Kids Christmas party

Costa Mesa-based radio station KOCI/101.5 FM, in coordination with the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, held its fourth annual KOCI Kids Christmas at the Costa Mesa Country Club on Dec. 10, treating more than 225 children and parents to holiday music, lunch provided by area restaurants, toys donated by local businesses and station listeners and a visit from Santa Claus.

"I can assure you, this will never get old," Troy Davis, event coordinator and president of KOCI's advisory board, said in a statement. "We had an exceptional turnout this year, and our restaurant partners and toy donors really stepped up to help our nonprofit radio station make this a memorable Christmas for so many in-need families."

Costa Mesa fire chief receives state distinction

Costa Mesa Fire Chief Dan Stefano was recognized as a certified fire chief this month — a top distinction for fire officials in the state.

Those who receive the honor must demonstrate leadership skills, experience and technical and operational expertise, among other qualifications, according to a news release from the city. Stefano is the 32nd certified fire chief in California.

"This recognition is just a small example of much greater things that the men and women of the Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department are accomplishing and demonstrating every day in professionally serving the community through our core values of respect, integrity and compassion," Stefano said in a statement.

Acting State Fire Marshal Mike Richwine presented Stefano with the honor during the Costa Mesa City Council meeting Dec. 6.

Princess Party in Huntington Beach on Tuesday

The Surf City Nights street fair in Huntington Beach will present a holiday Princess Party from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Main Street and Olive Avenue downtown.

Visitors can dress in their favorite princess costume for the free party. Santa Claus will visit from 5 to 8 p.m., and singing and dancing performances will be held at 5, 6 and 7 p.m.

H.B. Central Library to host holiday magic show

A free holiday magic show is set for Tuesday at the Huntington Beach Central Library.

The show will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Tabby Theater at the library, 7111 Talbert Ave.

The performance will feature Hayden Allcorn, an Orange County-based magician.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. The doors will open 30 minutes before each performance.

For more information, call (714) 375-5107.