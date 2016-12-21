What to get for the commuter who has everything? Maybe a toll roads gift certificate

Orange County's toll road agency wants you to give the gift of a speedier commute this holiday season.

No, the Transportation Corridor Agencies isn't suggesting anyone break the law. It's selling gift certificates that can be used on any new or existing FasTrak or ExpressAccount for the less-congested highways.

The accounts are good for the 73, 133, 241 and 261 toll roads. The tolls went cash-free in 2014.

The gift certificates have been sold since 2002, but the agency is pushing the idea on its social media accounts this holiday season.

"It's the holiday season and some people might need some last-minute gift idea, and we have a large following on social media," said TCA spokeswoman Sarah King.

The toll roads gift certificates come in $15, $30 and $60 denominations. They can be purchased at the toll roads customer service center at 125 Pacifica in Irvine or by calling (949) 727-4800.

The agency is exploring the idea of selling gift cards online or at participating retailers, as is the case with FasTrak transponders.

King said the agency has not kept track of the number of gift certificates sold over the years.

On the other hand, more than 9,500 FasTrak transponders have been sold at participating Costcos in 2016 alone. The transponders also can be found at Albertsons.

Bonds sold in the 1980s funded construction of the toll roads, which are owned and maintained by the California Department of Transportation, but TCA operates the toll collection system.

Money generated from sales of gift certificates is considered toll revenue and is used to pay off the debt incurred while building the toll roads. The money also is used for toll operations, road maintenance, customer service and administration.

--

Nuran Alteir is a contributor to Times Community News.

Twitter: @whatnuransaid