2 hurt in crash on 405 in Costa Mesa

Two motorists were hospitalized Thursday morning after a crash on the 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa.

Authorities received a report of a two-vehicle collision shortly before 5 a.m. on the southbound 405 near Fairview Road, said Costa Mesa fire Capt. Chris Coates.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate one of the motorists, a man in his 30s, from his truck, Coates said.

The man and another driver were taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana.

Information about the second driver was not immediately available.