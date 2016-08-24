Around Town: SOY gets new executive director

Save Our Youth, a Costa Mesa nonprofit, announced Wednesday the appointment of Penelope Agosta as the organization's new executive director.

"Penelope will bring leadership and creativity to the center's programs and a deep sense of commitment to our organization's core values and mission," Cesar Cappellini, SOY board chairman, said in a statement.

Agosta has a master's degree in human services and social work and credentials in nonprofit management, according to a news release.

"I myself have benefited from programs targeted to serve teens who are highly impressionable, and I know the deep impact it can have during this critical time of development," Agosta said in a statement.

The Save Our Youth Center was established in 1993 to provide low-income youths with alternatives to gangs and other at-risk lifestyles through mentoring, tutoring and help with college preparedness.

Center Club to hold beer and wine festival

The Center Club of Orange County's 10th annual Charity Classic will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29, including a beer and wine festival in support of efforts to fight ALS — also known as Lou Gehrig's disease — and five Orange County charities that support health and employment programs.

Organizations that will benefit from the festival include the ALS Therapy Development Institute, the Anaheim Family YMCA and Women Helping Women.

The Center Club is at 650 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa.

For tickets to the event and other information, visit bit.ly/charity_classic.