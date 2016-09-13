Around Town: Changes in faculty announced at Laguna art college

The Laguna College of Art + Design announced several new faculty and staff appointments to kick off the 2016-17 academic year.

Sean Bishop will assume the chairmanship of LCAD's bachelor of fine arts program in animation. Bishop comes to the college from DreamWorks Animation, where he was a story artist. He steps in for Dave Kuhn, who will continue to teach full time in animation.

Catharin Eure has been named dean of innovation and corporate partnerships. Eure will continue to chair LCAD's bachelor of fine arts program in Design + Digital Media.

Gavin Rich has taken over as chairman of LCAD's bachelor of fine arts program in game art. Sandy Appleoff, who founded and chaired LCAD's game art program, will head and develop LCAD's master of fine arts program in art of game design.

Sol Smith is the new chair of LCAD liberal arts. After 18 years at the helm, Grant Heir stepped down, but he will continue to teach and represent LCAD in the faculty senate.

Dominic Mumolo has been named director of college advancement.

Corona del Mar parking is topic of meeting Wednesday

The Corona del Mar Residents Assn. and the Business Improvement District will hold a community forum Wednesday evening focusing on parking and walkability in Corona del Mar.

Topics will include installing pay stations on East Coast Highway, parking changes in commercial areas and parking requirements for areas that are rezoned.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Hwy.

Costa Mesa church to celebrate 10 years with its pastor

The fourth annual Beacon of Light celebration at Fairview Community Church in Costa Mesa on Saturday will honor its pastor, the Rev. Sarah Halverson-Cano, along with Rusty Kennedy, chief executive of Orange County Human Relations; Gustavo Arellano, editor of OC Weekly; and Christina Fiahlo, co-founder and executive director of Civic, an organization dedicated to ending isolation for immigrants in detention.

The church will celebrate Halverson-Cano's 10 years of service.

The event will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Fairview Community Church, 2525 Fairview Road.

Admission is $45 in advance and $55 at the door.

For more information, call (714) 545-4610 or email office@ocfairviewchurch.org.

Huntington Beach Blessing of the Waves set for Sunday

The Greater Huntington Beach Interfaith Council will present the ninth annual Blessing of the Waves at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at upper Pier Plaza, 103 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach.

Highlights will include a paddle-out, a celebration of life with Stage 5 cancer survivor Blaine "Sumo" Sato from H20 Church and a performance by the Huntington Beach Lifeguard Band.

Newport Rib Co. lends a hand to food bank

Newport Rib Co. is supporting the Second Harvest Food Bank throughout September, which is Hunger Action Month.

Patrons of the Costa Mesa restaurant at 2196 Harbor Blvd. are asked to bring in canned food that will be donated to the food bank.

Coastkeeper seeks to fill board vacancies

Orange County Coastkeeper, a Costa Mesa-based environmental organization, is seeking to fill three positions on its board of directors.

"This is an opportunity to play a major role in promoting clean, healthy water for all of Orange County," Coastkeeper Executive Director Garry Brown said in a statement. "New board members will lead comprehensive solutions to environmental issues that affect everyone in the community."

For more information, visit coastkeeper.org.

Fountain Valley-based water district sponsors merit badge for Boy Scouts

Directors of the Fountain Valley-based Municipal Water District of Orange County unanimously approved a partnership with the Boy Scouts in an effort to help more Scouts learn about water conservation.

The district will sponsor the Soil and Water Conservation merit badge in the Boy Scouts' Orange County Council.

Requirements of the badge include instruction on runoff and watersheds, a visit to a water treatment or wastewater plant, and understanding water conservation practices and the hydrologic cycle, according to a news release.

Local residents and businesses to be honored for National Philanthropy Day

Several area residents and businesses will be recognized during the 31st annual National Philanthropy Day luncheon in November.

Sandra Jackson of Newport Beach is credited with helping to start the Samueli Academy in Santa Ana.

Vanis Buckholz, 14, of Corona del Mar founded a program that has recycled more than 75,000 pounds of materials and helped homeless families.

Laura Davick will be recognized for her role in founding the Crystal Cove Alliance, which aids Crystal Cove State Park.

The Orange County chapter of Future Leaders of Our Community, based in Laguna Beach, will be recognized as an outstanding philanthropic group.

Pacific Life, an insurance firm based in Newport Beach, will be honored for its philanthropy and employee volunteerism.