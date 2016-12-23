Around Town: Costa Mesa mayor donates clothing through charity drive

Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley and Councilman John Stephens delivered new and donated coats to a Westside youth group this week.

Foley and Stephens, accompanied by members of the city's Police and Fire departments, gave the items to the Boys and Girls Club of the Central Orange Coast, which is based at Rea Elementary School.

About 100 new coats, 50 gently used coats and sweatshirts went to the club, as did about 40 toys from the Orange County Bar Assn. Spark of Love Toy Drive. The Costa Mesa Firefighter Assn. also donated $1,884 through a charity drive.

It was Foley's eighth year hosting the coat drive.

OCC Hot Food Team takes first place at state competition

Orange Coast College's six-member Hot Food Team took first place at the 2016 American Culinary Federation's State Student Team Hot Food Competition Dec. 10 at an Arts Institute of California campus in Hollywood.

The team will advance to the upcoming Western Regional Student Team Hot Food Competition, an American Culinary Federation event, to be held in February at Joliet Junior College in Joliet, Ill.

The team is accepting donations for its upcoming competition, which can be made through an online form or by reaching the OCC Foundation at (714) 432-5126.

Reid Day School to host guest speaker

Reid Day School in Costa Mesa will host a presentation by independent consultant Sharon Duncan from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11.

Reid is for students who are considered twice-exceptional, meaning they are gifted and have a learning, emotional or behavioral issue.

Duncan is the founder of Gifted Identity, an organization in Southern California that specializes in serving gifted students through coaching, counseling, psychotherapy, home-schooling support and other guidance.

Reid Day School is at 151 Kalmus Drive. For more information, call (949) 680-9592.

UCI Continuing Education offers new sports analytics course

Registration is open for Sports Predictive Analytics, a new online elective course offered by the UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education.

The purpose of the course is to learn how to predict game outcomes, team dynamics and player performances using models and algorithms, according to a news release.

"This new sports analytics course is yet another example of how predictive analytics is able to enhance an industry and allow professionals well-versed in data analysis an opportunity to leverage their skills toward the sports industry," Dave Dimas, the division's director of engineering, sciences and information technology, said in a statement.

The course will be offered Jan. 30 through March 19.

The Division of Continuing Education offers open-enrollment opportunities for adult students online, on campus and at employer sites worldwide.

Newport Ocean Sailing Assn. announces registration for Newport to Ensenada race to open soon

Sailors can begin to register for the 70th annual Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race on Jan. 1. The race will take off April 28 from the Balboa Pier.

To register, visit newporttoensenada.com. The entry fee is $240 before Jan. 31. The fee will then go up to $290 until March 31 and then $350 for late entries.

UC Irvine Law student and alumni help raise $4,000 in toy donations

UC Irvine Law and law firm Jones Day in Irvine raised more than $4,000 worth of toys during a toy drive for Laura's House, a domestic violence shelter in Orange County.

The drive began when second-year UCI Law student Star Leal and Jones Day attorney Jaclyn Stahl, a 2013 graduate of UCI Law, collaborated for the fundraiser.

Laura's House is the only state-approved, comprehensive domestic violence agency in South Orange County.

Danielle DeBellis, Children's Program Coordinator at Laura's House, said the fundraiser was the biggest toy donation the shelter has received.

Costa Mesa seeks applications for city commissions

The Costa Mesa City Council is currently accepting applications to fill vacancies on the city's Planning, Senior and Parks and Recreation commissions.

There are two vacancies on the Planning and Parks and Recreation commissions. Appointees to those bodies will serve four-year terms.

On the Senior Commission, there are three vacancies — two for four-year terms and one for a two-year term.

The deadline to apply to serve on any of the commissions is 5 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Application materials can be found online at costamesaca.gov/apply. Completed applications can be submitted online, emailed to cityclerk@costamesaca.gov; hand-delivered to the City Clerk's office at City Hall, 77 Fair Dr.; faxed to 714-754-4942; or mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 1200, Costa Mesa, 92628-1200.

City Council members are tentatively scheduled to fill the commission vacancies at their Feb. 7 meeting.

For more information, contact the City Clerk's office at 714-754-5225 or cityclerk@costamesaca.gov.