Around Town: Proposals for statues around Newport Harbor to be discussed at meeting

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce's Marine Committee will meet Tuesday to discuss proposals to place statues around the Newport Harbor area.

Michael Lawler, a boating enthusiast, is the scheduled speaker for the meeting, which will begin at 5 p.m. in the Marina Park Community Room, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd.

According to a notice from the chamber, the following statues are proposed: John Wayne at Duke's Point; a sailor at the harbor entrance on the west jetty; a sea king on the east jetty; statues at three channel markers around the bay; Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo at Bay Island and Vasco Nuñez de Balboa on Balboa Island near Turquoise Avenue and South Bay Front.

Organizers said free parking will be available at Marina Park. For more information, call (949) 729-4408.

*

Newport-Mesa names its Teachers of the Year

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District and the Newport-Mesa Federation of Teachers this month announced the selection of Kaiser Elementary School teacher Jackie Wiseman and Ensign Intermediate School teacher Jim Blackie as Teachers of the Year for 2016.

Wiseman, who teaches fifth grade at Kaiser Elementary in Costa Mesa, started her career at the district in 1969 and has taught at Corona del Mar Elementary, which has closed, and Andersen Elementary in Newport Beach.

Blackie teaches eighth-grade science at Ensign in Newport Beach, where he has worked for 14 years. He also is an advisor for the Ensign debate team and the Ensign Fellowship of Christian Athletes Club.

"These two amazing people serve as inspiration to their peers and hundreds of students," Britt Dowdy, the federation's president, said in a statement. "We are extremely grateful to learn from these distinguished professionals and their passion to positively influence children."

*

Surfing Magazine to hold New Year's Eve event in H.B.

Huntington Beach residents can ring in the new year with professional surfers at a party at The Bungalow.

The event, sponsored by Surfing Magazine, will be held from 8 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday at the restaurant, 21058 Pacific Coast Hwy. It will include an open bar, dancing, a disc jockey and a group of professional surfers.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased for $140 at bungalow.com.

*

Laguna resident appointed as O.C. Superior Court judge

Laguna Beach resident Richard Pacheco was among three people Gov. Jerry Brown appointed last week to serve as Orange County Superior Court judges.

Pacheco, 60, has been an Orange County Superior Court commissioner since 2001. He fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David McEachen.

Superior Court judges earn $191,612 a year.

*

Newport group investigated 7,000 UFO cases this year

The Newport Beach-based Mutual UFO Network said it has investigated more than 7,000 cases of unidentified flying objects this year.

Since 1969, the group has solicited UFO reports from the public and collected data through field investigations, according to a news release.

"Our field investigators and ... research team not only do an excellent job helping our witnesses and experiencers deal with what they have seen, but they do so with an eye for research on this important subject," Jan Harzan, the network's executive director, said in a statement.

The research team also handled more than 1,000 reports of encounters with non-human entities, according to the release.

*

2017 O.C. Fair Super Passes go on sale

The OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa is offering early-bird pricing on Super Passes for next year's Orange County Fair.

Super Passes allow admission to the fair throughout its run, as well as discounts on related attractions and events.

The passes now cost $25 for customers ages 13 through 59 and $18 for those 6 to 12 or older than 60. For more information or to place an order, visit ocfair.com/superpass.

The 127th annual fair will run July 14 through Aug. 13.

*

Newport pub crawl raises $15,000 for nonprofit

The 11th annual Newport Beach Santa Pub Crawl raised more than $15,000 for Project Access, a nonprofit that helps low-income children, adults and senior citizens.

The event featured bars near the Balboa and Newport piers offering drink specials to patrons with special wristbands. Supporters dressed in holiday attire.

*

UCI launches registry for clinical trials and studies

The UC Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders has coordinated with the UCI Institute for Clinical Translational Science and UCI Health to launch the UCI Consent 2 Contact Registry, which can match adults in Orange County with opportunities to participate in clinical research studies.

The confidential registry will enable UCI researchers to notify people about clinical trials or studies that relate to their interests, a news release said.

There is no obligation to join studies, and participants can withdraw at any time.

To join the registry, visit c2c.uci.edu.

*

H.B. to hold first talent show for high school students

The city of Huntington Beach will hold its first talent show for high school students on March 25 at the senior center in Central Park.

The city's Community Services Department is sponsoring the "Surf City Showcase," which will start at 7 p.m. at the center at 18041 Goldenwest St.

The free competition is open to high school students who live, work or go to school in Huntington Beach.

The first-place winner will receive $500, second place gets $300 and third place $200.

People can pick up applications at the city gym and pool building at 1600 Palm Ave. or online at HBsands.org.

The applications must be turned in by Jan. 27 to the gym and pool building or emailed to erin.burke@surfcity-hb.org.

For more information, call (714) 960-8884.