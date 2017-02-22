Around Town: Top musicians of H.B. district high schools perform as Honor Band

Eighty-seven student musicians from six campuses in the Huntington Beach Union High School District came together to perform Feb. 9 as the 31st district Honor Band.

Each year, the Honor Band's free concert is made possible by school site band directors.

Guest conductor Leo Sakomoto from Cal State Bakersfield led the concert, which featured pieces such as "National Emblem" by Edwin Bagley and "Olympiada" by Samuel Hazo.

The students, from Edison, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Marina, Ocean View and Westminster high schools, participated in a month-long audition and rehearsal process.

*

Newport officials suggest alternate routes during MacArthur project

Newport Beach officials are urging motorists to avoid using MacArthur Boulevard between San Joaquin Hills Road and Ford Road.

The stretch is undergoing a repaving project, and motorists can expect significant delays during construction hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alternate routes include Jamboree Road, Marguerite Avenue/San Miguel Drive and Newport Coast Drive.

The pavement grinding and overlay is expected to continue into early March, city officials said.

*

Roger's Gardens chef to present cooking seminar

Rich Mead, owner and chef of Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens in Corona del Mar, will present a free seminar Sunday to share his cooking techniques.

The event will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Farmhouse, 2301 San Joaquin Hills Road.

For more information, call (949) 640-5800.

*

Bourbon tasting to benefit Bolsa Chica Land Trust

The Bolsa Chica Land Trust will present a bourbon tasting event Sunday to raise money to help buy and preserve a property that overlooks the wetlands.

The Bourbon by the Beach event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at St. Marc, 21058 Pacific Coast Hwy.

Along with the bourbon tasting, appetizers will be served and several vintage bourbons will be auctioned.

Tickets are available for $75 at bclandtrust.org.

*

Newport library to host genealogy series

The Newport Beach Public Library is launching a series of genealogy workshops beginning at 7 p.m. March 1 at the Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.

Eight classes will be taught by Sarah Emmerson, with topics exploring how to use census, immigration, land and other records.

After the March 1 session, the rest of the series will take place every other Wednesday through June 7.

For more information, call (949) 717-3800 or visit newportbeachlibrary.org.

*

Laguna Food Pantry receives $7,300 in food donations

Whole Foods Market in Laguna Beach donated $7,300 worth of food to the Laguna Food Pantry, an organization that provides free groceries to low-income households.

Whole Foods donated through the store's Feed Four More program, in which customers donate at the register by rounding up their bills to the next dollar.

The donation equates to 3,000 meals, Laguna Pantry organizers said in a news release Tuesday.

*

N.Y. Times columnist to speak about NCAA at Newport library lecture

New York Times columnist Joe Nocero will speak next week about the NCAA as part of a lecture series sponsored by the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation.

Nocero will speak at 7 p.m. March 3 and 2 p.m. March 4 about "the massive following and media draw of the world of college sports — a world that makes millionaires of coaches, athletic directors and conference commissioners while the players themselves receive only scholarships for their talents (scholarships that don't necessarily guarantee an education or a diploma)."

The event will be at the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.

Tickets start at $35. For more information or to buy tickets, visit nbplfoundation.org.

*

Hoag Hospital a partner in grant funding

Santa Ana-based MOMS Orange County has received a $72,693 grant from the HealthCare Foundation for Orange County, with Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach as a partner.

The money will be used to provide diabetes screenings, prevention education and support to at-risk mothers and babies, according to a news release.

"Hoag is honored to partner with MOMS Orange County on such a pivotal program that is improving the lives of at-risk pregnant women and babies in our community," Dr. Gwyn Parry, director of Hoag's department of community health and community benefit programs, said in a statement.

*

CdM High to host meeting on sports field project

An informational meeting about Corona del Mar High School's planned new sports field is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. March 8 at the campus, 2101 Eastbluff Drive.

Comments about the project's draft environmental impact report are being accepted through March 22. Comments can be sent to feedback@nmusd.us.

*

Women of Influence Forum set for March 17 in Newport

Eileen Frere, Orange County bureau chief for KABC-TV/7's "Eyewitness News," will serve as keynote speaker at the Women of Influence Forum on March 17 at the Island Hotel in Newport Beach.

The event will be held from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the hotel, 690 Newport Center Drive.

Joining Frere in talking about their challenges and successes will be Kim Sentovich, an executive with Gymboree Corp.; Kim Shepherd, chief executive of Decision Toolbox; Paula Steurer, founder of Sterling Public Relations; and Monica Wise, creative director of L*Space Swimwear.

The event also will include products from local vendors and forum sponsors, as well as networking opportunities.

Tickets are $80 for members of the Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce and $95 for others.

For more information or to register, contact Jessica Welch at jwelch@irvinechamber.com or (949) 502-4115, or visit bit.ly/WOI2017OC.