Around Town: 'Vicar of Starbucks' to offer Ash Wednesday blessings

The Rev. Canon Cindy Evans Voorhees of St. James the Great Episcopal Church in Newport Beach will offer blessings and administer ash crosses at an Eastside Costa Mesa Starbucks on Ash Wednesday, March 1, according to a news release.

Voorhees will be at the Starbucks at 450 E. 17th St. from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m.

Voorhees, whose congregation has been locked out of St. James amid a dispute involving the sale of the church property to a developer, is called the "Vicar of Starbucks" because she conducts meetings, administers pastoral care and does other church business at local coffeehouses, according to the release.

Newport Beach sets tryouts for lifeguard trainees

The Newport Beach Fire Department will hold competitive tryouts for seasonal ocean lifeguard trainees on March 4 at the lifeguard headquarters at the Newport Pier.

Applicants will compete in a 1,000-meter swim and 1,000-meter run-swim-run. The top finishers will be invited to be interviewed the following week.

The top candidates will be invited to complete the city's hiring process, including a physical and background check.

After that, candidates will be invited to a 100-hour lifeguard training academy that will be held on weekends this spring. The classes will focus on ocean rescue techniques, municipal codes and policies, CPR and first aid.

The part-time position pays $10.50 per hour.

Check-in for the March 4 tryouts will be at 8:30 a.m. Applicants must be at least 16 years old by April 1.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday. They are available at bit.ly/2kSAVKR.